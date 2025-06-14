Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,815 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.79 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

