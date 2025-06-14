Derek K. Aberle Sells 692 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $972,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,556.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

