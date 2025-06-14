Derek K. Aberle Sells 692 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
InterDigital Stock Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $231.97.
InterDigital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
