Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 201,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

