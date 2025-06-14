Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $344,187.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,343.57. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 180.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,633,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

