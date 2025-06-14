Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.97.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SES
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.