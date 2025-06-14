Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of SES opened at C$15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

