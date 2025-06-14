NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,300,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,810,000 after purchasing an additional 852,178 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 127,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.12 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.