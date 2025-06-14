NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

