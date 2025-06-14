Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $51.86 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

