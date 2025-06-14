NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.8%

TOL stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.