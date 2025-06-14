NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $265.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

