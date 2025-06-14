Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

