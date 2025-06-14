iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

