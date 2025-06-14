Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Elevance Health by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $384.49 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.19. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

