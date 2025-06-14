RMR Wealth Builders Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $394,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $218,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2,990.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 309 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of COIN opened at $242.71 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505,971.56. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,717 shares of company stock worth $49,363,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

