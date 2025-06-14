Morgan Stanley Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

