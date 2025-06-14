358 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,502,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $867.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $734.54 and a 200-day moving average of $708.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

