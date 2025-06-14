2,878 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 17,386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAVA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

