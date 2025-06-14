Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $517.22 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,378. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

