Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 9,428 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.