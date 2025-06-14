Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 1,348 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,851,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $214.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

