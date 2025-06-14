Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,367.76. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,582 shares of company stock worth $80,913,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.