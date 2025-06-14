RMR Wealth Builders Sells 312 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 43,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of COP opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

