Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $195.41 and last traded at $196.66, with a volume of 17017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

