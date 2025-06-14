Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$271.00 and last traded at C$271.00, with a volume of 1501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$255.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$230.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$223.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

