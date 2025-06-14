Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,013,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 269,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Canada Nickel Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$155.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.31.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

