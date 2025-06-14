Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. D Boral Capital cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

