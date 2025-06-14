JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,067,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259,606 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
