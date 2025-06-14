JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,067,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259,606 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.