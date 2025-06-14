Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) Short Interest Update

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.44. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile
The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.
Read More
