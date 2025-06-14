Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 483,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Comerica by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.