Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FLCA stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $441.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,431.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

