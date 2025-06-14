Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,588 ($21.55) and last traded at GBX 1,644 ($22.31). Approximately 135,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 62,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,900 ($25.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.89) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of £467.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,645.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,646.70.

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cerillion had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerillion Plc will post 53.0708661 earnings per share for the current year.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

