Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

