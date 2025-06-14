Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

