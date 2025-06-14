Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $110,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

