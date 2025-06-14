Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

