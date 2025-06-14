Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,868,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

