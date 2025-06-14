Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Down 2.2%

BUSE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.78. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 5,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. This trade represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

