Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

