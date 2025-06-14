Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

