Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.