Net Worth Advisory Group Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Gogo were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 532.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGO. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174,482 shares in the company, valued at $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. The trade was a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

