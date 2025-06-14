Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 437,417 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437,417 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

