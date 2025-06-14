Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 139,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PLD opened at $107.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.