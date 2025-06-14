Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.