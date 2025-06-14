SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $39.72 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.