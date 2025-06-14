Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,771,000 after purchasing an additional 113,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

