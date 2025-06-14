Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

