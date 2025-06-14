Gary Lee Ellis Sells 5,038 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after buying an additional 1,810,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toro by 996,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,561,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 133.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

