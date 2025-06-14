Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

