Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

